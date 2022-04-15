Kalos Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $220.67. 2,465,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,328. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

