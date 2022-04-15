Kalos Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 361,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

