Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Shares of KRDXF stock traded up $17.99 on Thursday, hitting $221.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.13 and its 200-day moving average is $286.81. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50.

Get Kardex alerts:

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.