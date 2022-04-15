Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of KRTX traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.70. 156,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $850,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,184 shares of company stock worth $3,226,671 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,885,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

