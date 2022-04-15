KBC Group NV Acquires 107,738 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $33,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.11. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.
In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
