KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,331 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 17.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.73 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

