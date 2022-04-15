KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.