KBC Group NV Buys 170,290 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FOX by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FOX by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.