KBC Group NV Buys 26,138 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $44,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $409.38 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

