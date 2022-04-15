KBC Group NV Buys 34,051 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

