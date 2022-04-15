KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $196.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

