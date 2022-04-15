KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,461 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

