KBC Group NV Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Hershey by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

