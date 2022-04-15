KBC Group NV Has $11.73 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $250.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.