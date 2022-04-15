KBC Group NV Has $24.58 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

KBC Group NV cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $24,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $399.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

