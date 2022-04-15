KBC Group NV Has $42.29 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300,339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $42,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

