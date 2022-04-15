KBC Group NV Has $46.69 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 254.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,244 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $46,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,096 shares of company stock valued at $60,289,609. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

DDOG stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

