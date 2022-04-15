KBC Group NV Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $408.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.39 and its 200-day moving average is $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $264.96 and a 52 week high of $411.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

