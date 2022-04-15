KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,555 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

GE stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

