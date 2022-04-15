KBC Group NV Purchases 23,236 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 231,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

