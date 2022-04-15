KBC Group NV Purchases 61,730 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 142,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

