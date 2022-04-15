KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.35% of IPG Photonics worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

IPGP opened at $97.29 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $234.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.