KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 195.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

CLX opened at $145.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

