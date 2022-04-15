KBC Group NV Sells 608 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $45,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $131.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.