KBC Group NV Sells 61,138 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.