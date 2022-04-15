KBC Group NV Sells 92,288 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.95% of Itron worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Itron by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Itron by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Itron by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

