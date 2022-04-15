KBC Group NV Sells 9,421 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

