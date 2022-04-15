KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $79,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $166.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

