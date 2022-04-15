KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 95,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDDIY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

