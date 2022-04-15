Kevin D. Bunker Sells 5,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZNTL stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.