Kevin D. Bunker Sells 5,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ZNTL stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
