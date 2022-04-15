KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.48 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

