Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 619,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,518. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

