Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 462.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,236 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.