Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.82) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.08) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 350.50 ($4.57).

KGF opened at GBX 258.30 ($3.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($711,493.35).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

