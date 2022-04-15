KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Short Interest Up 163.9% in March

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 163.9% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,235. KL Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

