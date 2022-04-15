Klever Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Klever has a market capitalization of $103.89 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.89 or 0.07407405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,300.50 or 0.99944163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.