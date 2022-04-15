KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,777. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.75. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.04) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($79.35) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.96) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

