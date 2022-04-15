Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 132.4% in March

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the March 15th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.33) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.26. 1,170,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

