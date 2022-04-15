Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million.

KORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kore Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KORE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 107,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

