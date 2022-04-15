KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Up 2.3%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.21. 74,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 75,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.