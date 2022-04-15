Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $17,561,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

