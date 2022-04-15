La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LZB. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

