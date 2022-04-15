Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $139.71

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$139.71 and last traded at C$139.71, with a volume of 2678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.03.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$190.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$970.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

