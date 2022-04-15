Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Latham Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 496,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

