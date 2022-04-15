Lawrence I. Rosen Buys 40,417 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,323,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $14.48 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

