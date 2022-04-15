Lead Wallet Achieves Market Capitalization of $813,310.56 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $813,310.56 and approximately $26,583.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.78 or 0.07468677 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.83 or 0.99667196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041397 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

