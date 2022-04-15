LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in LendingClub by 13.6% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LendingClub by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

