LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Shares of LX stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 80.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

