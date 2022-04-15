Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

