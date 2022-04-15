LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

LFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $5,075,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 521,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

